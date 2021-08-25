WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Some school districts are already heading back to class this week.
However, there are a few that are adjusting the school day schedule due to the rising temperatures expected for the rest of the week.
In Wolcott, an early dismissal was in place on Wednesday, with all schools dismissing two hours before their usual time.
The same is in place for Thursday, according to a letter sent out to district parents.
The letter said the early dismissal is due to the poor indoor quality along with the need for all students and staff members wearing face masks.
Winchester Public Schools will also have an early dismissal on Thursday due to the heat and humidity.
District officials said they’ll be closely monitoring the situation for Friday as well.
East Hartford Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Wednesday, with an early dismissal in place. The same goes for Thursday and Friday.
The state’s fourth heat wave of the season was expected to begin on Wednesday, with temperatures rising into the 90s. It is expected to last through Friday.
A heat advisory was also issued for southern portions of Connecticut.
Check out the latest forecast by clicking here.
