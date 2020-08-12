HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The new school year is approaching quickly, and as many parents prepare to send their kids back to school, it’s important they’re prepared and have the right protection.
It has been about five months since students were inside classrooms.
When schools reopen this month, things will look and feel much different for students opting for in-class learning.
What kind of masks are your children using?
Studies show that the kind of masks, based on their material or style, matter. When you send your children to school, what kind will you use?
Also, state guidelines require all students wear masks or face coverings inside schools.
“All students, staff, teachers and visitors to a Hartford Public School property will be required to wear a mask,” said John Fergus, of Hartford Public Schools.
However, some masks aren’t as effective as others, according to a new study out of Duke University.
Therefore some school districts, like Hartford Public Schools, are filtering which type of masks will be allowed.
“No bandannas, neck gaiters, or masks with valves will be permitted,” Fergus said.
The decision comes following guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control.
Researchers say ‘gaiters,’ the stretchy bands of fabric that cover the neck, are not effective. They’ve become increasingly popular among children.
"It's a combination certainly of stretchiness of the material, and the material potentially being very thin,” said Duke University Prof. Martin Fischer.
Scientists also say bandannas don’t work well and should be avoided.
"The material itself, that- it's just a little bit more transparent, a little bit more transmissive to these droplets. In addition, there's of course lots of gaps,” Fischer said.
Researchers have found that standard surgical masks and cotton masks work great for protecting against the coronavirus.
Following state guidance, schools will allow time for mask breaks throughout the day.
Fergus said masks will also have to abide by dress code policies.
“The masks that students choose to wear on their own do need comply with dress codes in that they do not contain any content that’s inappropriate,” he said.
The state Department of Education is also working closely with the Department of Public Health on creating more face mask guidance before the first day of the school.
The Connecticut state Department of Education will be holding a virtual meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. to answer questions families have on return to school. Education officials will be joined by medical experts.
