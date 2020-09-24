(WFSB) - School districts around the state are having to switch gears, after positive COVID-19 cases keep popping up.
The positivity rate in our state has increased.
Since Wednesday, more than 10-thousand new tests were done.
One hundred and fifty-five of those came back positive. That is a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.
One more person has died from the virus.
Seventy-three people are now in the hospital, which is up three from Wednesday.
Several communities are now dealing with an increase in cases and it’s impacting schools.
Enfield High School announced students will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday after a positive test in the community.
In Waterbury, a bus driver tested positive.
The school district said the bus was taken out of service and disinfected.
In Fairfield, after officials said six high school students tested positive for COVID-19, a number of cases were linked to gatherings held over the weekend.
“I know the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do in school because they are set up in a way, they have to follow the rules,” said Brenda Kupchik, Fairfield first selectwoman. “However, when they leave we are seeing a lot of this: Not mask-wearing, too close together, without a mask on. And also these gatherings of our young people.”
Officials are doing contact tracing.
About 100 people in Fairfield are now in quarantine for the next two weeks because they had contact with those people who tested positive.
