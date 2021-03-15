SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington school district gave teachers and staff members the day off after getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
Many people told Channel 3 on Monday that they thought the school district was being proactive and that they were all for it.
With the possibility of side effects from the vaccine, the last thing the school district needed was hundreds of sick calls.
It thought it was in the best interest of students and families, and to be fair to the staff, to cancel classes all together.
Eight-hundred Southington staff members received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic on Sunday.
It was the first available date for teachers and staff.
Superintendent Timothy Connellan sent an email to parents last week about the decision.
At least one other school districts is taking a similar approach.
Regional School District 13, which covers Middlefield and Durham, will close on April 5.
It sent an email over the weekend to give parents a heads up.
Its teachers and staff will get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 3.
Details on the state’s vaccination rollout, including locations and registration information, can be found here.
