WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Burnout from the pandemic.
School districts are having a tough time filling their classrooms for summer school with many teachers wanting to take on their summer break.
Usually Wolcott sees around 600 students enroll in summer classes. This year, it’s down to 450.
It’s still a good portion of their student population, so the school district wanted to make sure they had the right number of teachers to do it.
With a little over 20 percent of Wolcott Public Schools’ total population attending summer school, Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper says it took some work, but they got the 27 staff members they needed to teach this summer session.
He says burnout from having to adapt to all pandemic guidelines was a big factor. Also, the fact it’s going to be more of an academic approach rather than topics teachers are passionate about, like robotics and art.
Dr. Gasper says it will be more forward-looking and teachers will have flexibility, which helped convince many to stay in the classroom.
"So, our summer school will not try to look backwards on every tiny little piece of detail that maybe a child missed. Rather we are going to take an assessment on where the child stands and look at the grad they're going into and make sure they're ready," Dr. Gasper said.
Teacher will also be getting extra training to help reinvigorate their passion for the classroom.
With federal COVID-19 relief money, Wolcott Public Schools is offering an incentive for teachers to give up some of their summer to teach.
"Not that there's special training needed for summer school, but in a way, almost as recognition or reward for those who've chose to give up five weeks of their summer. We want to invest in them, too," Dr. Gasper said.
Waterbury Public Schools also has an incentive strategy to get teachers in the classroom this summer. The district is still accepting applications until Friday. For more information, click here.
