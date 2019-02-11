MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With Tuesday’s wintry mess on the way, schools are dealing with whether to cancel classes or see if they can get a half day in.
In Meriden, the superintendent says they actually have one snow day built into the school calendar.
As we are approaching the middle of February, the school systems says they still haven’t had to use one.
Though there is a chance, that could change tomorrow.
The salt brine is already down on the road in Meriden, but whether or not the busses will be running tomorrow is another story.
“I’m for a day off, I’d rather be home,” said Daimion Bacchus.
So far, after a mostly mild winter, others are already thinking about summer vacation.
“Most people in school, they don’t want a snow day, they want an early dismissal or a delay or something, so it counts, but I just want to stay home, in my bed and my robe and sip hot chocolate and stuff like that,” said Alexander Ubaike.
That call on whether or not the districts 8,600 school kids head to class or stay home tomorrow, will be up to Meriden’s superintendent.
“Really looking at the time the snow is supposed to arrive and how quick can we get kids back safely to their houses, that’s going to be, ultimately determine whether we cancel tomorrow or whether we try to have a half day,” said Dr. Mark Benigni, Meriden Superintendent.
Benigni says when weighing the options, it always comes down to one thing, which is student safety. Though so far this winter, they’ve been pretty lucky with no snow days.
“We’re not complaining with it being a little slow this winter, but we do have one day built into the schedule for a closure or cancelation, but we’re going to make the decision based on the weather report tomorrow. If we could have a half day, that would be ideal, but we’re not going to risk student’s safety in the process,” said Benigni.
Benigni says when making a call, he also tries to give parents as much time as possible, knowing either way, if it’s a day off or an early dismissal, most will have to make child care plans.
As for those students....
In Meriden, the last day of school is scheduled for June 6th.
