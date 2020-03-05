GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As people are taking precautions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, schools are as well.
Many districts are looking at how the virus could disrupt classrooms while looking at innovative ways to maintain the learning environment.
For example, Glastonbury Public Schools is tackling many fronts, like canceling trips and deep cleaning.
Like other districts, it’s preparing, should it need to shut down schools.
School Superintendent Alan Bookman said the questions keep coming from parents, concerned about the district’s response to coronavirus.
After weeks of brainstorming, it looked at what the schools already had in order to outline a plan.
“Our teachers and our administrators are planning for the kind of work that would be done electrically,” Bookman said, referring to online learning.
It’s a trend schools overseas adopted after countries closed them to further prevent spreading coronavirus.
Bookman said secondary level students have iPads, while elementary classrooms have sets.
The idea is to keep students on track with learning at home while schools are closed.
The district said it openly communicated with parents multiple times, making sure every parent knew its plan.
“I just wanted to know they would have a plan in place so now that they’ve sent out the emails, I feel pretty confident that they do, so I’m happy with that,” said Dana Polak, of Glastonbury.
In addition, the district canceled trips involving high schoolers from France visiting and sending its own students to France, scheduled later this month.
It’s also deep cleaning spaces.
Bookman says he’s not thinking about temporarily closing any school, but wants to ready just in case.
In Wallingford, the superintendent said no child would be at a disadvantage. It plans to conduct a phone survey to see which students have computer and internet access from home, and believes “This information will be very helpful in our planning to ensure all students have the necessary technology in the event school district is granted permission from the State Department of Education to hold classes in the event of a need to close buildings for an extended period of time.”
A common question from districts right now is if the state will waive the requirement of having 180 days of school should schools have to shut down.
The Department of Education said it plans to release a guideline to help them.
