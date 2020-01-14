COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) - A school in Columbia is dismissing early because of a water issue.
According to school officials, the Horace Porter School experienced the water issues on Tuesday afternoon.
They said buses were at the school to pick up students.
However, they also said this would impact high school bus runs because the students go to schools outside of the district using the same buses.
There's no word on what caused the water issue.
