FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fairfield Ludlowe High School will be closed for the next two days following three more positive COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Mike Cummings said that 30 students were asked to quarantine, which brought the total number of students and staff in quarantine to more than 80.
More than two dozen people outside of Fairfield Public Schools were identified as having been in close contact with the cases and were also asked to quarantine.
"As more students are tested, we should expect more positive results," Cummings wrote to the Fairfield Public Schools community.
The superintendent said the cases were not related to those that happened last week, when six high school students tested positive in connection with weekend gatherings.
About 100 people in Fairfield were quarantined as a result of those cases.
The new cases were also the result of weekend activities, Cummings confirmed.
"For the second week in a row, we find ourselves having to deal with the consequences of our students participating in weekend activities without masks and without appropriate social distancing," he said. "In this case, it wasn’t parties, but seemingly innocent activities like playing pick-up football or basketball, or any sponsored event."
Cummings reaffirmed the need for masks and social distancing.
"We can and do ensure that students wear masks and socially distance when they’re at school, but what our students do outside of school has a serious impact on our ability to safely keep school open," he said.
School officials and the Fairfield Health Department have been working around the clock to identify, reach out to, and monitor close contacts to ensure that individuals who need to isolate or quarantine do so as quickly as possible.
"They are doing an amazing job, but it’s not enough unless everyone does their part," Cummings said.
The superintendent said the school closure could extend if the situation changes.
