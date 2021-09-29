MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Following an incident reported last Friday night at the football game between East Catholic and Montville, school leaders met with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, members of the Montville cheerleading team said they dealt with racist comments after East Catholic won the football game.

On Wednesday afternoon, the CIAC said representatives from both schools met to discuss what happened.

The CIAC said a joint statement from both schools will be released in the coming days.

Additionally, the CIAC said student leaders from both schools will attend a meeting and Class Act Council leadership training at its offices.

“The CIAC’s Class Act Schools initiative is designed to empower schools, and particularly students, to take ownership for all issues related to sportsmanship within the athletics department,” the CIAC said in a statement.