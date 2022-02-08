HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A day after Governor Ned Lamont announced his plan to end his statewide mask mandate, superintendents are already thinking about what they will do locally.
The superintendents Eyewitness News talked to plan to hear from parents, but they also want to hear from local health officials.
“Ultimately the final decision rests with me and what’s the best for the district,” said Steven Madancy, Superintendent of Southington Public Schools.
Superintendents have a difficult decision on whether students should continue to wear masks.
Lamont announced Monday his plan to end his statewide mandate.
Superintendents know that no matter what they decide, some parents will be unhappy.
“I’m kind of torn on that, I think it’s going to put districts in a precarious situation,” Madancy said.
More than 60 percent of people responding to our unscientific poll say it’s time to end the mandate.
“A lot of places are not even respecting that up, or you know, following the rules or whatever, you know, there’s no big point to keep on using it,” said Jesus Colon of East Hartford.
Some parents think it’s too soon.
“Lifting it at this earlier stage, I don’t think is a good idea, I think we should go to the end of the school year,” said Rashieda Wood.
Superintendents haven’t reached a decision yet.
They are already planning conversations with their school boards and local health experts.
“We’ll be consulting with our internal health and safety team, medical advisor, the city health department,” said John Fergus, spokesman for Hartford Public Schools.
The Department of Public Health is also planning to provide guidance.
It says that guidance will focus on metrics like hospitalizations and vaccination rates.
“We will be giving guidance to say that these are the various different things you can do, and you need to look at your community to figure out what’s going to work best for you,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani of the Department of Public Health.
Superintendents say they plan to make a decision soon.
“I don’t want to keep the, the anxieties of families on either side of this family waiting,” Madancy said.
Eyewitness News reached out to several other towns, including Waterbury, Bristol, and Manchester, but they either didn’t respond or declined interviews.
In Hartford, the school district is planning a virtual town hall event to hear from parents and others.
It has not been scheduled yet.
The answer is easy. We don't have to be enemies. The CDC and WHO have acknowledged that cloth masks are pretty well useless (though the CDC persists in trying to say that they are "better than nothing"), surgical masks are of little use, and only the N95/KN95 is effective. Furthermore, the N95/KN95 protects the wearer instead of protecting everyone else around the wearer. Therefore, what we need to do is to cultivate a school environment in which students who wear masks (even the cloth or surgical ones, during this period of transition) are not mocked, humiliated, or in any other way hindered from doing so, and students who do not wear masks are also not mocked, humiliated, or hindered. Only when we recognize that one person's masking policy does not have to affect another person can we acknowledge our ability to live in peace no matter our personal policy on the matter.
