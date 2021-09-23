NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A school in Naugatuck was locked down on Thursday morning while police served a warrant for drugs.
Naugatuck police said the police activity was on Carroll Street.
As a result, the Central Avenue School was put in temporary lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Police said they helped the Connecticut State Police with the investigation.
They also said there was no threat to the public.
State police said they executed the warrant during the early morning hours of Thursday.
They uncovered a number of firearms, cocaine, and drug packaging materials.
The suspects were not home at the time. However, two children were there. They were put into custody of the Department of Children and Families.
While troopers were on the scene, the unidentified suspects, male and female, drove by the home.
State police said the male was in violation of a full protective order with the female.
The suspects failed to stop for them. Troopers said the two pulled into a neighboring driveway, left the vehicle, and fled on foot. That's what prompted the school lockdown.
Eyewitnesses saw the male suspect threw away a weapon and drugs while he ran. Both were recovered by state police.
Detectives eventually found him hiding. They said they found him with a leg injury that he suffered during his escape attempt. He was transported to a hospital because of the injuries. An arrest warrant is being sought for him.
The female was also found and taken into custody.
She was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drugs near a school, possession with intent to deliver, operating a drug factory, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and interfering.
