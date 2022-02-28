HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday is a big day for many schools in Connecticut.

Statewide school mask mandate to expire HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in over a year, masks will be optional in most school districts.

A few, however, said they are extending the mask mandate.

Waterbury and New Haven both decided to continue with masks in schools for now, and Hartford Public Schools plans to keep its mandate in place until at least April 1.

For some, it’s the first major step toward normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Schools no longer requiring students or staff to wear masks.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the statewide school mask mandate just less than 3 weeks ago. His plan was for school officials to make the call. Since then, many students and parents have praised the move, but some, still feel more confident with masks on.

“We did have more than 120 districts respond and generally speaking from that survey at least 90 percent are going optional,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Association of Public School Superintendents.

Even though masks are now optional at schools such as Bristol Central High School, district officials asked students to take an at-home COVID test before they entered school grounds Monday morning.