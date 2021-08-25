CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont joined educators and public health officials on Wednesday for a discussion about the new school year.
The meeting was meant to unify a plan to get students back in the classroom.
It ended abruptly after parents who don't want their children to wear masks showed up to express their opinions.
At the beginning of the meeting, it appeared parents came to listen, but then it started to get disruptive as others started yelling.
When it got to the part where people would be able to ask questions, it got out of hand.
At one point, Cheshire’s superintendent tried to calm things down.
“This is a reflection of how we can’t have a civil dialogue,” said Superintendent Jeff Solan.
That didn’t work, and then more parents started yelling at the governor and the group of educators.
The meeting ended about 30 minutes early.
Some of the parents then followed Gov. Lamont out of the school and started calling him a criminal and accusing him of sending children to a concentration camp.
Last week Lamont announced that there would be mask mandate at schools until Sept. 30, because of the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant.
“I see what’s going on Georgia; I see what’s going on in Florida; I see what’s going on in Texas. I see a lot of kids being sent home and quarantined, not having a chance to be in the classroom. I am here to listen how we can best keep our schools open and kids in the classroom,” Lamont said.
Parents expressed their opinions on Wednesday.
“It’s out of their scope to try to keep children on a healthy course, while policing their mask wearing all day,” said parent Amy Bourdon, who has four children at Highland Elementary School.
Later in the day on Wednesday, the Connecticut Democrats issued a statement saying "The Connecticut Republicans like to say they are past the extremism of the Trump era. But mask protests like today’s in Cheshire are happening across the state. Disagreeing on policy is part of our process. But this behavior, and similar protests at recent Board of Education meetings in Bristol and Fairfield, has no place in political discourse. Local officials are increasingly concerned for their safety. Today, I am calling on the Chairman of the Connecticut Republicans exercise his leadership and to denounce this disruptive and hostile behavior.”
SCOTUS precedent:
"Jacobson v. Massachusetts"
"Prince v. Massachusetts"
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
