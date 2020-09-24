HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - School nurses for Hartford Public Schools have been trained to conduct coronavirus tests for symptomatic students.
Mayor Luke Bronin, superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Board of Education chairwoman Ayesha Clarke plan to make an announcement on Thursday with more details.
The announcement is set for noon.
Hartford HealthCare and Trinity Health Of New England agreed to collect specimens and process the tests through their existing testing operations, city officials said.
Asymptomatic individuals will be offered testing through increased mobile testing events on school grounds through a partnership with federally qualified health centers, in addition to the dozen testing sites already operating in Hartford.
In addition, Torres-Rodriguez and University of Connecticut School of Social Work dean Dr. Nina Heller will announce a new partnership to provide additional social-emotional and wellness support to Hartford Public Schools students and staff.
Torres-Rodriguez will also provide an update on schools and preparedness for responding to changes in external health conditions around COVID-19.
