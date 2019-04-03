WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A school official confirms health officials are working to clear up a bed bug issue at a school in Waterbury.
The bed bugs were found at the Waterbury Career Academy on Wednesday.
Waterbury School's Chief Operating Officer Will Clark said the proper protocol went into effect and the health department brought in cleaning crews.
"There is no risk of harm to students, staff or visitors. Bed bugs are common in the United States. They do not transmit disease and pose no immediate health risk to humans. Instances of health impacts are linked to scratching of bites and potential infection or allergic reaction. Any suspected bite should be checked by a health professional and treated accordingly," school officials said in a press release.
