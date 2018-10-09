NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Students at New Britain High School say the hallways are busy, but school officials say enrollment has steadily decreased over the last few years.
The city of New Britain has one public high school, and it is one of the largest in the state with a current enrollment of 2,198 students.
Since 2002, the population at New Britain High School has fluctuated.
From 2004 to 2007 they had an average of 3,180 students each year, since then the population has decreased.
“Ever since the school year started I guess there are a lot of upcoming freshman,” said Eddie Rosado.
If it feels like there are more students in the hallways, there are 578 freshman that came in this year.
Compared to 563 sophomores, 523 juniors and 503 seniors.
The school currently has 207 students that are scheduled early dismissal, with officials saying the vast majority being seniors along with a few juniors that have enough credits to graduate on a shortened schedule.
“There’s 11 periods within the day, but I have six classes. I’m supposed to have seven but since I have study that’s why I don’t have class,” said Julianna Colon, a sophomore.
The school notes these are students who chose to have early dismissal.
Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra issued a statement on Tuesday that said the root of the issue is “the lack of funding for education in our city and that’s something that needs to be talked about more.”
She went on to say while numbers have decreased, contractual obligations have increased and it impacts the ability to hire teachers.
She added that “having funds to hire more teachers would allow us to increase course offerings and reduce class sizes.”
There is a community forum taking place with the superintendent that goes until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
