HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's superintendent and other school administrators will be canvassing neighborhoods starting Thursday.
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said they're looking to engage with families to ensure all students are prepared to head back to school.
“I am so excited to welcome back all our beautiful and capable students on day one," Torres-Rodriguez said.
Hartford's first day of school is Aug. 27.
Torres-Rodriguez and others said they'll be visiting neighborhoods on both Thursday and Friday.
They will advise families that are preparing a child for the start of school and urge them to contact the Hartford Public Schools welcome center.
The center can help them get school uniforms, learn information on transportation and immunizations, and more.
The welcome center's address is 960 Main St. in Hartford and its phone number is 860-695-8400. It's open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
