MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A school resource officer was able to help a teacher at Vinal Tech High School on Tuesday who suffered a severe injury.
Trooper Alejandro Bugatti was alert about a teacher who suffered a severe injury in the carpentry shop.
The teacher got his hand stuck in a wood planer, which resulted in arterial bleeding and a partial amputation, according to state police.
Trooper Bugatti was able to apply a tourniquet to the arm of the teacher in an effort to stop the blood loss.
State police said this incident exemplifies the level of training provided to troopers at the State Police Academy.
Officials want to remind people of the Stop the Bleed campaign, which is intended to empower bystanders and provide them with training needed to help others before professionals can arrive.
