TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A school undergoing renovations due to the crumbling foundation epidemic will not be ready for the district's first day of school.
Repairs to the Birch Grove Primary School started earlier this year.
However, the entire district's first day will be delayed to Sept. 3.
Superintendent Walter Willett posted a notice to parents on social media Thursday.
He said while officials and contractors largely stuck to a predetermined timeline, a change still had to be made.
"After reviewing the situation thoroughly I made a request of the Board of Education in last night’s meeting to revise the school calendar and start date for students," Willett said. "I believe it is important for the district to have a consistent calendar therefore this request was for the calendar of all schools and not only Birch Grove Primary."
He said teachers will start as planned on Aug. 21.
"The later start date for students will allow for a short time of staff recovery and personal preparation and will allow for a proper and thorough cleaning of the school after the unpacking/move in process," Willett said.
A staggered start schedule on Sept. 3 is being planned for Birch Grove to give parents and students a quick open house.
"I realize that such a change poses real challenges for families and I deeply regret it," Willett said. "I will do everything I can to help assist families in adjusting to this calendar and start date change."
Birch Grove was found to be affected by the crumbling foundation epidemic last year.
The concrete walls were made with pyrrhotite, a material that's been breaking down in homes across the state.
