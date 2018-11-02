STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A school security officer was arrested after police said he was drunk when he crashed his vehicle while trick-or-treating with his daughter.
Police said 47-year-old Michael Barrett was charged on Wednesday with risk of injury to a child, operating under the influence and failure to drive right.
They said Barrett is a school security officer at the Booth Hill School in Shelton. He also works in the Trumbull School system.
Police said Barrett was driving around in Stratford his 12-year-old daughter, who was in a Halloween costume, when he struck the vehicle of a mother who was also trick-or-treating with her children.
They said Barrett strongly smelled of alcohol and admitted that he had six drinks.
He was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test.
His blood/alcohol level was .191, which police said is more than twice the legal limit of .08.
Barrett's daughter was turned over to a relative.
He is due in court on Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.