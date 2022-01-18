NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford school remained closed Tuesday because of contamination from fentanyl.
A 13-year-old at the Sports and Medical Science Academy died from an overdose. Two other middle school students were hospitalized.
Now, New Britain is teaching staff and parents how to use a life-saving medication.
Opioid use and overdoses have increased during the pandemic. The victims are mostly adults.
The recent overdoses involving young children has been frightening.
Monday night the family of that 13-year-old Hartford boy who died told Channel 3 how devastated they are.
New Britain could be the first school district to take immediate action.
The district is starting to educate and train how to use Narcan, which can save lives.
Narcan is going to be in New Britain schools, if given right away, the medication can reverse the effects of an overdose.
“This is a serious situation. Yeah, it is. Especially when it’s touching our babies. 7th and 8th grade that’s young,” said Malorie Deprey, who runs a program for the city called New Britain Recovers. “And did they have intentions of ingesting the fentanyl, who knows but they obviously got their hands on it somehow. And how deadly fentanyl can be is just by a touch.”
The program educates youth and their parents about the dangers and teach parents how to talk to their kids about drugs.
Hartford parent Vanessa Claudio says she prays for her own son and hopes he makes good decisions.
The city council is getting ready to launch a new task force to educate and spread awareness on the opioid epidemic, and New Britain could become the first in the state to teach school staff and parents how to use Narcan.
“It’s just a nose squirt right up the nasal, and it should bring them back to life,” Deprey said.
The kits contain two sprays, is easy to use, and can save lives.
The program educates youth as well.
“Social media plays a big part of it. We have Snapchat, Tik Tok, Facebook and even just texting. Where kids are talking about drug trends and so forth,” said Tyshaun Wiley with New Britain Recovers.
“Toughness doesn’t work anymore, you have to sit down and reach out to the students,” said Bruce Baxter, Chief of New Britain Emergency Medical Services.
Baxter says New Britain Emergency Medical Services are working with the city and the school districts to provide training.
“Educate them about some of the challenges that are associated with giving into peer pressure. Feeling the need to experiment when we all know that can have a fatal outcome,” Baxter said.
There is a more than 30-percent increase in overdoses in New Britain during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.