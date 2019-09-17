EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – The East Lyme Public Schools System is making changes to its outdoor after school programs following the first confirmed human case of a mosquito-borne illness this season.
The Department of Public Health said someone contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
There are currently no plans of widespread aerial pesticide spraying in the state, officials said.
However, East Lyme Public Schools said it is changing the ending times of its outdoor after school programs. The aim is to get everyone off the field before dusk when mosquito activity begins.
Although EEE-infected mosquitos continue to be detected in the southeastern corner of the state, state scientists said numbers have been declining.
Health officials said it takes between four and 10 days after a bite to develop symptoms.
Severe cases of EEE start with a headache, high fever, chills and vomiting before they progress to disorientation, seizures and a coma.
About a third of patients die while those who survive suffer mild-to-severe brain damage.
However, officials stressed that the virus is rare, but they warned people to be alert and spray themselves before heading outdoors.
“The way this works is these mosquitos that are infected with this virus live in freshwater swamps. They bite only birds, birds become infected. More mosquitos bite those birds, it starts to spill out of the swamps,” said Dr. Matthew Carter, director of infectious diseases, DPH.
As fall approaches, health officials said mosquitos are less active and less likely to bite due to the cooler weather.
