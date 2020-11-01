NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Schools across the state have made the decision to transition to remote learning after seeing a rise in COVID cases among their communities.
Norwalk school officials announced Saturday that Jefferson Elementary will transition to remote learning starting Monday, November 2 after at least two confirmed COVID cases were reported.
Students and staff members will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 11.
City officials reported an additional 47 new cases on Saturday as well, just one day after the city reported 67 new positive COVID cases.
On Sunday night, Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Conner issued a statement saying that Middletown High School will move to distance learning from Monday, November 2 with students and staff members returning on Monday, November 16.
The decision comes after a student and staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Waterbury Schools announced that, between Friday and Sunday, a total of five students tested positive for COVID, with two of those students being distance learners.
Of the three students that tested positive, one attended in-person classes at Chase Elementary, another attended in-person classes at Waterbury Career Academy, and the other attended in-person classes at Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School.
The specific classroom at Chase Elementary will transition to distance learning through Wednesday, November 12, while the specific classroom at Maloney will move to remote learning through Thursday, November 13.
Most students at Waterbury Career Academy were already in a remote learning capacity through tomorrow.
The specific classroom that was impacted will transition to distance learning through Friday, November 6.
Since they have had minimal to no contact with the high school students, Pre-Kindergarteners at Waterbury Career Academy will continue with in-person learning tomorrow.
Four total Waterbury School staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bucks Hill Elementary, Gilmartin Elementary, and Maloney will not alter their current learning plans as a result of these positive COVID cases.
The specific classroom at Walsh Elementary will, however, transition to distance learning through Friday, November 6.
