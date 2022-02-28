A crash involving a school van in West Hartford forced police to detour traffic on Monday morning.

New Britain Avenue crash

A crash involving a school van happened on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford the morning of Feb. 28.

A photo from the scene showed that the crash happened on New Britain Avenue.

The van appeared to be missing a wheel.

A car was also involved. It was on its side in a snowbank on the side of the road.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened.

Police have yet to release any details.

