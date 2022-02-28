WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school van in West Hartford forced police to detour traffic on Monday morning.
A photo from the scene showed that the crash happened on New Britain Avenue.
The van appeared to be missing a wheel.
A car was also involved. It was on its side in a snowbank on the side of the road.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened.
Police have yet to release any details.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.