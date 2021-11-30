(WFSB) – Across the state, students and their families have endured frightening moments of not knowing what is going on at their schools.
“I came down here to see what’s going on and hearing all the rumors and stories that it was pertaining to a gun, so it was alarming to hear that.”
At Platt High School, two students could be facing expulsion after waving around what looked like a gun online. Police determined it was fake.
It sent the school into lockdown earlier today.
The heightened security is necessary.
“I think we’ve had approximately 20 [shooting-related incidents] since August of this year,” says University of Hartford Criminal Justice expert Bobby McDonald.
McDonald says students are having trouble transitioning back to normal after COVID-19 disrupted their learning environment.
“Could be some issues with mental health and stressors that are dealing with those types of issues going from one set of learning [elements] into another one,” says McDonald.
Since Monday, there have been several incidents at schools across Connecticut. At New Milford, police received an online threat that turned out not to be viable.
In New Haven, the district dealt with two separate incidents of students carrying knives while another brandished what appeared to be a gun, but police said it was a lighter.
Hartford Police investigated whether a possible weapon was at Capitol Prep. Officers uncovered a BB gun in a student’s backpack.
School related threats and violence numbers were low last year due to remote learning.
School-related shootings this academic year are nearing 20, and we’re not even into the holiday break yet.
