(WFSB) - All eyes will be on school bus drivers to see if many will work tomorrow.

Some are protesting against the mandate that requires them to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly.

According to the Connecticut School Transportation Association, there are about 400 drivers that could refuse to work Monday, because they have denied getting vaccinated or getting tested weekly.

As the state faces a bus driver shortage, another crisis could be on the way, because of the state's mandate that requires state employees to either be vaccinated or test weekly.

For hundreds of bus drivers, like Carolyn Pattrell, getting the vaccine should be a choice.

"I want to let all the parents know that we are not trying to interrupt their lives. That’s not our goal. We want to do our job. We love our kids," Pattrell says.

Tomorrow, thousands of kids could either have no ride or be combined with other routes.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association is estimating more than 300 drivers won't come to work, combined with the already 800 positions they have available.

"It’s going to be a little bit bumpy Monday, more bumpy than it has been the last few weeks of school," Jon Hipsher of the Connecticut School Transportation Association added.

Officials with the association say they have informed drivers about free testing sites, but about twenty percent of the drivers don’t plan on complying.

We did reach out to school bus companies like Dattco and they tell us they will not pull non compliant bus drivers off the road unless the districts request it.