WFSB - Schools are announcing closures and early dismissals for Friday due to Winter Storm Zoe.
Waterbury Schools were the first to announce they will be closed on Friday.
Holy Cross High school, Kaynor Technical High School, and Scared Heart High School all in Waterbury will be closed on Friday.
Winter Storm Zoe is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches throughout most of the state on Thursday night to Friday morning.
The shoreline is expected to see between 3 and 6 inches.
Check the updated list of closings and delays here.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on Winter Storm Zoe here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.