HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory is in effect statewide as a result of snow that arrived early Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said moderate-to-heavy snow is sticking to highways and side streets.
Temperatures have dropped to between 27 degrees in the northwest hills to 34 degrees elsewhere.
"Snow will fall across much of the state [Wednesday] morning and this will have an impact on the morning commute," Haney said.
State police warned drivers to take it slow.
A poem to make the job of snow removal and safety a bit easier for our DOT workers and our CT State Troopers: A few flakes will fallNo worries at allTake it slow on the roadAnd you will lighten our load! @CTDOT_Statewide pic.twitter.com/EbRWxNy5Gu— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 11, 2019
Waterbury Public Schools was the first district to announce a closure. Other districts announced delays. The complete list can be found here.
The snow should wrap up around noon time.
"Total snowfall accumulations should range from 1-4 [inches]," Haney said. "While that isn’t a lot of snow, it is coming at a bad time."
Though the afternoon commute will look much better, it will be cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Morning lows should be in the 20s and afternoon highs should be between 28 and 35 degrees.
"The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we may see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain develop by late afternoon," Haney said.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain may develop by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and low-40s.
"Rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning, then it will taper off to showers during the afternoon as the storm lifts away to the north of Connecticut," Haney said.
