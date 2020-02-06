WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Some school districts up in Litchfield County announced delays due to some potentially icy conditions on Thursday morning.
Though the storm was not forecasted to be significant, Channel 3's own Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler showed sleet and freezing rain trek across the Winsted area.
One of the districts that announced a delay was Regional School District 7.
The delay there was two hours.
See the complete list here.
A Channel 3 crew in Winsted experienced heavy rain on the way there.
It did report seeing icing on some of the pavement later in the morning.
Cameras saw transportation crews preparing a salt mixture for the roads.
