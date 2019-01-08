HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Roads are compromised across the state because of an overnight storm left a coating of snow on roads.
A number of school districts announced delays. See the list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney asked the drivers budget in a little extra time to get to their destinations.
"It's not a particularly great start out there," Haney said. "However, this [was] not a blockbuster storm."
A winter weather advisory remained in effect for Litchfield, northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties.
"It's in effect until 1 p.m. for Litchfield County," Haney said. "I think that's a little long and I think it'll be canceled prior to that."
The advisory is in place until later in the morning for the other two counties.
Up to an inch of snow was predicted.
"Snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to rain showers as the morning progresses," Haney said. "More rain showers are likely [Tuesday] afternoon."
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s by noon for most of the state, but stay in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; however, the temperatures should be warm enough that it should remain rain.
Overnight lows should dip back into the 30s.
"Rain will mix with wet snow [Wednesday] morning and a few snow showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon," Haney said.
Meanwhile, a storm will intensify near the coast of Maine. That means Connecticut could see wind gusts of more than 40 mph.
Temps are expected to be near 40 degrees.
Cold weather moves in for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"Thursday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the teens," Haney said. "The wind chill will dip into the single digits, perhaps close to zero."
By Friday, highs are only expected to be in the 20s.
The same is expected for Saturday.
For Sunday, it's a tale of two forecast models, both of which show a storm that will develop to the south.
"One model, the [Global Forecast System], is forecasting a major snowstorm for Saturday night and Sunday. The GFS has been fairly consistent over the last several runs," Haney said. "However, the European model is forecasting the storm to miss us, staying to the south of New England with perhaps a brushing of light snow Saturday night and Sunday morning."
For now, Haney said he was simply forecasting a chance for snow with temps near 30 degrees.
"This storm is still six days away and many things could and probably will change," he said. "The Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast team will be sure to keep you updated throughout the week!"
Read the latest technical discussion here.
