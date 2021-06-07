WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Many schools around the state chose to close early on Monday due to continued heat.
Monday around 5 a.m., temperatures already neared the 70-degree mark in parts of the state with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s. Channel 3’s meteorologists forecasted that it was only going to get hotter over the course of day.
Channel 3 has the full list of school closures and early dismissals here.
In Windsor, the district said one school had air conditioning issues.
Children at the Sage Park Middle School in Windsor will be dismissing kids at 12:55 p.m. to beat the afternoon heat. The town’s superintendent notified parents on Sunday that the school would close early.
The school was like dozens and dozens of schools around the state making that decision.
The beach just might be the place to be Monday to stay cool. That could be where some parents might opt to take kids in the afternoon since they are getting it off with many schools doing a half day due to the heat.
Some schools are even closed for the full day.
The beaches were packed over the weekend with people trying to get some shoreline breeze to stay cool. Some beaches and 13 state parks had to close early because their parking lots were full.
Many schools don’t have the cooling to deal with this type of heat.
Also, it can be hard for students in the oppressive heat when they are wearing masks. That can add to the difficulty.
For more on the forecast, head here.
(2) comments
WHAAAA WHAAAAA, it's hot whaaaaaaaaa, bunch of babies
The snowflake generation of leadership at its finest. What about all those poor construction workers, how come they don't get the day off too? Maybe we should just lock down the state on hot days...wait I know, we can pretend its a another pandemic!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.