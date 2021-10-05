(WFSB) -- Due to labor shortages and issues with supply distribution, it’s likely you've felt a difference at your local grocery store, but they're not the only places struggling right now.
In fact, schools across the state are trying to keep students fed with an unpredictable supply.
When you mix supply chain issues with labor shortages it can be a recipe for disruption, from not so full grocery store shelves to school cafeterias, everyone is feeling some sort of impact.
“I used to unload the trucks and we went from trucks that have 1,200-1,500 pieces down to maybe on a good day 700 pieces,” said Mario Carrabbia, who is a grocery store worker.
He said he doesn’t see a solution to shortages right around the former.
“You’re going to see the same things that aren’t there, it’s going to continue, we just have to get truckers on the road you know that’s not happening right now,” he said.
President of the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut Kate Murphy says lunch rooms across the state are noticing a difference.
“We’re starting to experience things now, paper goods are a huge thing, we can’t get straws, lunch trays, little dishes to hold the fruits and vegetables in, we’re also seeing some shortages on some food items,” Murphy said.
She added that students might see a few last-minute menu swaps to fill in the gaps.
“This week, for instance, French toast sticks. I could not get French toast sticks and that’s a kid favorite for lunch, but we were able to find something very close to it,” Murphy said.
She added that parents can rest easy knowing no student will ever go hungry.
“There’s always something for the kids to eat. It may not be their first choice, but it will be good for them for lunch and breakfast,” Murphy said.
When asked what the community could do to help ease the situation, Kate suggests to have a little patience.
“As long as they’re understanding and realize that we are doing our best, that we really want to feed all the children and we will feed all the children but be understanding if we have to make a slight menu change for the day,” Murphy said.
Both Mario and Kate say a little patience and understanding go a long way. The good news is no student will go hungry.
