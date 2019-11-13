OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Principals across the state said they're monitoring outdoor temperatures, which could change the school day.
Tuesday, some school officials kept students indoors for recess. The same could happen again on Wednesday.
Officials said they won't let children outside unless they see an improvement on the thermometer.
"[I] was working and I was sweating and went outside for a few minutes and my hair froze a little bit," said Anthony Urbano of Watertown.
In Litchfield on Tuesday, the chilly temps led to students playing indoors. It could stay that way for the rest of the week.
The same thing happened in West Hartford.
Principals said there's no hard rule on what temperature they're looking for when it comes to changing the recess venue. They said they always try to make the best call.
School buses were also impacted by the cold weather.
Channel 3 looked at how bus companies prepared to handle it.
They promised that Wednesday's temperatures would not cause any delays. They said the drivers would get in early to warm the buses up.
Drivers are taught to pay more attention to diesel-powered buses when the cold weather sticks around for several hours. Overnight engine block heaters are plugged in by a yard crew, which keeps the oil warm. Fuel additives are also mixed in at the pump to prevent the oil from thickening.
"You run the risk of fuel gelling, filters icing up causing a no start condition and causes problems that way if the bus is not running," explained Gene Spencer, a shop foreman.
The drivers are also prepared for winter driving.
Their companies said all drivers completed new safety training for this season.
Wednesday, temperatures were expected to range from the upper-20s to mid-30s throughout the state, according to Channel 3's meteorologists.
