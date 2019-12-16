HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Schools in Hartford were one of the first to announce classes would be canceled on Tuesday due to snow and ice.
The entire city is also under a winter storm alert. That means parking bans on top of the school cancellations, and many are saying it’s a great call.
“It gives me more time to catch up on school work,” said Timothy Yanchak, a Classical Magnet student.
After admitting he made a mistake during the last storm by not activating a parking ban, Mayor Luke Bronin wasted no time declaring a 24-hour one that started at 8 p.m. on Monday.
“It also gives you an expectation of what the morning will be like when there is a parking ban,” said Kaseem Robinson.
This will not be an average storm that drops several inches of snow.
The ice is going to play a big factor and because of that, there could be power outages.
In Hartford, a warming center is open in the overnight hours on Vine Street.
