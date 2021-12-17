(WFSB) - Two districts closed schools on Friday due to social media threats.

The districts included Norwich and Region 10, which consists of Harwinton and Burlington.

The decisions came during overnight and were in response to a trend of TikTok threats that referenced the potential for violence on Dec. 17.

Region 10 superintendent Howard Thiery sent a letter to parents announcing the closure:

Over the last two hours we have received information from the state and local police regarding possible threatening information specific to the Region 10 schools. The police are aware of the specific individuals involved and are already actively investigating. Given the late hour and the need to allow time for the police time to thoroughly investigate it is necessary for us to close all schools Friday December 17th.

Schools in Norwich were also closed Friday due to threats the district received. A letter was sent out to the school community and officials posted it to social media.

All Norwich Public Schools are closed today. pic.twitter.com/kKk3x3mCh5 — NorwichPublicSchools (@norwichps) December 17, 2021

Police said the threat was in a SnapChat story that some children saw posted by another student. They said the story included a threat and a photo of a handgun.

They said they did not determine the credibility of the threat. However, the superintendent said she was not willing to risk the safety of students and staff.

There's no word on whether or not any arrests were made.

Thursday, a number of school districts and police departments around the state announced that they stepped up police patrols in response to a TikTok message that read "praying for people who go to school on December 17."

They called it part of a nationwide phenomenon.

Police patrols were stepped up over the course of Thursday and Friday in Wallingford, New Milford, Bristol, Southington, Glastonbury, Naugatuck, New Britain, and other municipalities.

Officials in those towns said they believe the threats to be unfounded and that the added patrols were out of an abundance of caution.

Districts also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the implications and consequences that social media posts can have.

