(WFSB) - Two districts closed schools and one dismissed early on Friday due to social media threats.

The districts that closed included Norwich and Region 10, which consists of Harwinton and Burlington.

Wolcott Public Schools announced early dismissals for its high school, Tyrrell Middle School and all elementary schools starting at 10:45 a.m. and running through 12:15 p.m.

Superintendent Tony Gasper sent a message to parents:

Due to a high level of rumors and unsubstantiated claims about school violence, WPS will have early dismissal [Friday]. Again, there are NO credible threats to our school system at this time, However, we have been made aware of a number of rumors and unsubstantiated claims about school violence. While we continue to be confident that schools are safe, I have chosen to call an early dismissal for all of our schools [Friday].

Some Wolcott students said during the hours they were actually in school, this weighed down on them and it was a big distraction.

The decisions came during overnight and were in response to a trend of TikTok threats that referenced the potential for violence on Dec. 17.

Region 10 superintendent Howard Thiery sent a letter to parents announcing its closure:

Over the last two hours we have received information from the state and local police regarding possible threatening information specific to the Region 10 schools. The police are aware of the specific individuals involved and are already actively investigating. Given the late hour and the need to allow time for the police time to thoroughly investigate it is necessary for us to close all schools Friday December 17th.

A letter was also sent out to the school community in Norwich. Officials posted it to social media.

All Norwich Public Schools are closed today. pic.twitter.com/kKk3x3mCh5 — NorwichPublicSchools (@norwichps) December 17, 2021

Norwich police said the threat was in a SnapChat story that some children saw posted by another student. They said the story included a threat and a photo of a handgun.

They said they did not determine the credibility of the threat. However, the superintendent said she was not willing to risk the safety of students and staff.

Norwich Free Academy reported later Friday morning that it also closed for the day "due to an over abundance of caution and a focus on the safety of our students, faculty and staff."

There's no word on whether or not any arrests were made.

Parents said they showed up to drop their children off an notice an empty parking lot.

"It's concerning," said Matt Walsh, parent of an NFA student. "We had a couple of scares this year. Nothing that mounted into anything. But the school took some precautions which I truly appreciate them doing so."

Walsh said he missed the email that was sent out.

"Overnight there was some unusual social media activity, so we took 100 percent caution of putting our student and staff safety first and decided that it was in our best interest to cancel school [Friday]," said Michael O'Farrell, director, office of communications, NFA. "There is a great sensitivity to these things, so when something like this comes up, we have to make a decision that is best for everybody. If that means we are going to go one day in June, then we are going to go one day in June."

Bristol Public Schools said it was also made aware of the SnapChat version of the threat. Superintendent Catherine Carbone sent a message to the community on Friday morning.

Late this morning, Bristol Public Schools was made aware of a non-specific threat implying gun violence. This Snapchat has been copied and shared multiple times and each time a different school is referenced. The most recent copy references Bristol Central High School. Please rest assured that our district will always provide the most accurate information to related incidents here, so please continue to stay up-to-date with ParentSquare communications.

Thursday, a number of school districts and police departments around the state announced that they stepped up police patrols in response to a TikTok message that read "praying for people who go to school on December 17."

They called it part of a nationwide phenomenon.

Police patrols were stepped up over the course of Thursday and Friday in Wallingford, New Milford, Bristol, Southington, Glastonbury, Naugatuck, New Britain, and other municipalities.

Officials in those towns said they believe the threats to be unfounded and that the added patrols were out of an abundance of caution.

Districts also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the implications and consequences that social media posts can have.

"People tend to be more reactive than proactive and if something happens like Sandy Hook did several years ago, then you will see tighter school measures right after that," Walsh said.

Stay with Eyewitness news for more information as soon as it becomes available.