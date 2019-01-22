CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - On Tuesday, schools were facing the effects of the freezing conditions.
The extreme weather put many districts on a delayed schedule, including Cheshire Public Schools.
In fact, sn elementary school in Cheshire had to close because of the cold.
Highland Elementary was the only school in the district that had to close after damage from frozen pipes.
Around 700 Kindergarten through sixth grade students are enrolled at Highland Elementary in Cheshire.
Instead of having a cheerful back to school this Tuesday, the kids stayed home.
A local plumbing and heating company had trucks parked outside all day as repairs took place inside. Servpro was hired for restoration services and they were also on site.
“Yeah, it’s been really cold, so I’m not surprised but that’s horrible hopefully the cleanup wasn’t too bad,” said Katelin DeCapua.
The extreme weather caught many parents by surprise and Katelin DeCapua, a mom from Prospect says it’s better to be safe.
“My son he didn’t have school again today. He’s only in pre-K but still they need that extra day to clear the roads. There’s still a lot of tree branches in the road so it was definitely a doozy of a storm,” said DeCapua.
Over in Seymour Tuesday morning, a heating pipe also broke at the high school.
The district issued a statement that says, “A small area of the hallway near the bus loop exit area flooded with water and created steam. The school went into a stay-put allowing emergency service personnel and heating contractors to address the situation. We are in the process of clean-up. All students are safe, the school has heat and will remain open while the situation is addressed.”
A couple districts also cancelled school on Tuesday because of issues with the school buses.
In Enfield, the superintendent canceled school because buses were stalling out.
The same thing was happening in Granby.
Schools are expected to resume back to normal on Wednesday.
