HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne delivered a wallop to the Hartford area by Monday morning.
Multiple wires were reported to be down across the city due to heavy snow on branches.
The city's Department of Public Works posted a phone of low-hanging wires in the area of Sherbrooke Avenue at Zion Street.
The city recommended using caution when traveling.
The blue lights continued to flash indicating that a parking ban remained in effect.
It started at 6 p.m. on Sunday and runs until 6 p.m. on Monday.
There are more than a dozen parking lots where residents can park, including Hartford Public Schools lots.
Drivers who failed to abide by the ban may see their vehicles either ticketed, towed or both.
There is no school in Hartford on Monday due to the storm. Check out the whole list here.
For more on the forecast, head here.
