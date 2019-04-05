WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several schools in Wallingford are on a three hour delay because of what school officials are calling a "major power outage."
Wallingford Public Schools posted to its website that the Highland, Fritz and Moran schools will have the delayed openings.
It cited a vehicle crash in the area that happened early Thursday morning.
Police confirmed that a vehicle ran into a pole on Main Street near Route 68.
There's no word on the cause for the crash or if anyone was hurt.
Channel 3 is working to gather more details.
