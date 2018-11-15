Schools throughout the state are keeping a close eye on the snow moving into the state on Thursday.
Many announced early dismissals or canceled after school activities.
The University of Connecticut said due to the inclement weather, all classes starting at 3:30 p.m. or later on Thursday are canceled at all campuses. It directed students to alert.uconn.edu for more information.
Before the first flakes fall, Waterbury, Wolcott and Watertown all called for early dismissals.
The day still counts, so it won't go down as a cancellation in the books.
Wolcott Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper said on a regular school day, students are on the bus at 2 p.m. The last children aren't off of them until 4:25 p.m.
There could be an hour and a half period of accumulating snowfall by the time all of the buses are off the road on Thursday.
That's why Gasper said he made the call to dismiss early.
Dozens of school systems followed suit.
When it comes to Friday morning, superintendents said they will continue to monitor how the roads look for travel. They said Thursday morning was too early to make the call.
