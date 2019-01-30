SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Cities and towns north of Hartford had a bit of snow with which to contend on Wednesday morning.
Several districts made the call to either delay or cancel school. The complete list can be found here.
Channel 3 took its Weather Tracker 1 to East Windsor, Windsor, Enfield and Suffield to check out local road conditions.
Many were coated in some snow.
Suffield Public Schools were just one of dozens of districts that delayed opening.
That gave crews extra time to clear the roads.
They warned drivers that just because people may see some blacktop on the roads doesn't mean they aren't slippery.
Icy conditions were possible.
Crews recommended reducing speeds, acceleration and decelerating slowly and allowing for extra time.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
