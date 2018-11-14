NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Right now, it’s hard to say if schools will be delayed or possibly canceled because of Thursday’s snow.
When it comes to snow storms school districts don’t play around.
They have their systems in place to make sure the best decision is made with everyone’s safety in mind.
By Thursday afternoon, a wintry mix of snow sleet and rain will fall across Connecticut.
“I’m scared a little bit, yes,” said Veronica Rivera, a parent.
Parents in New Britain who drive their sons and daughters to school each day say it’s better to stay home when the roads are bad.
“Because it’s scary, it’s slippery, but I won’t move to Florida. I just don’t like it when there’s five or six inches of snow and it’s slick and there’s ice, black ice, underneath,” said Natalie Del Rio, a parent.
Road conditions are just one part of a district’s decision to delay or close school all together.
Hartford public schools checks in with local authorities, the onset rate and accumulation of the storm, the bus company to see if routes are safe and can be completed, building conditions for power and heat and parking lot conditions
“They would love a snow day. I don’t expect them to have a day off but they’d love a little delay,” said Julie Veilleux.
Superintendents also check in with one another to see what neighboring districts have decided.
For this storm, a delay or closing decision will most likely come down around 5 to 6 a.m. on Friday.
In New Britain and other districts, you can sign up to get a text message for snow delays or cancellations.
On Wednesday, New Britain schools announced that there will be no after school activities on Thursday.
You can of course also check on our Channel 3 app by clicking here.
