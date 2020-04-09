HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- May 20 now appears to be a hopeful target date for things to get back to some kind of normal in the state.
On Thursday, state leaders said schools will not reopen until at least May 20, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.
“The decision has been made to continue the cancellation of school classes for the next month, until May 20, at which point we will re-evaluate the decision and determine if returning to the classroom this year is even possible,” said Miguel Cardona, commissioner of the Dept. of Education. “If students are sent to school prematurely we could be sending them in harm’s way. We will not resume any school activity, unless we determine it is safe for everyone involved.”
He did go on to say the class of 2020 will have a graduation.
“You deserve it, you worked hard for it, and you’re going to get it. The Governor and I, along with our dedicated educators, are committed to this. All superintendents and teachers are already planning what it might look like if classes are canceled for the remainder of the year,” Cardona said.
The way grading is done could change as well, with a pass/fail or pass/incomplete.
Before moving forward with this, the state consulted with universities, so if a school does adopt this type of grading, it should not be an issue with local universities. Out of state or private colleges may disagree, but it’s too early to know that.
Along with schools, any dine-in restaurant and bars will remain closed until that date as well.
While the target date of May 20 was brought up on Thursday, it’s not a guarantee at this point.
“I want people to get back to work as soon as they can do so safely, I do worry that if we rush back to work, as some rhetoric has implied, you could have a second and third wave of this pandemic, so we’ll be outlining over the next week or two how we carefully plan to get people back to work. We’re just not going to open the doors on May 20,” Lamont said.
