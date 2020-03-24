HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont says it’s now looking like schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.
That means students would not return to their classes until the fall.
Lamont made the announcement on WCBS Radio on Tuesday morning, just one day after saying that schools would be closed until at least April 20.
The constantly changing dates just show some of the governor’s steps are likely to be in place longer than a lot of people had hopes.
Parents who spoke to Channel 3 were not necessarily please to hear the latest news. Many are ready to send their children back to school, but they also say they understand why Lamont is doing this.
The emphasis is on keeping kids safe and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“[Lamont’s] trying to make all the kids safe, that does make sense, but it’s hard on us parents having the kids at home,” said Jacqueline Burke of Middletown.
School officials were also supportive of the decision.
One of the state’s largest teacher’s union and the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education both saying this is in everyone’s best interest.
Schools have already moved to remote learning, so they are hopeful they feel they can keep some of that in place for a little while longer.
“Everyone understands that this is a fluid process and they want to make sure that the best decisions are being made,” said Patrice McCarthy, Deputy Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.
The Connecticut Educators Association said "The common belief is that things will get worse before they get better an keeping schools closed until the fall may be necessary to keep everyone safe and prevent the disease from spreading. In the meantime, our dedicated professional educators are doing all they can to keep their students engaged and learning in today's reality."
Lamont is expected to give an update at 4 p.m.
