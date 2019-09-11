GROTON, CT (WFSB) - School districts put limits on students outdoor sports time due to the recent detection of a mosquito-borne virus.
Health and town officials in Groton announced on Wednesday that school outdoor activities during the evening hours will be restricted.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, was found among mosquitoes in Groton and Ledyard.
The Town of Groton administration, Town Council and Groton Public Schools said they discussed a recent notice from the Ledge Light Health District.
They said they determined that it is in the best interest of protecting the health of the community to limit exposure to mosquitoes by ending evening activities by 6:30 p.m.
As a result, Groton Parks & Recreation is canceling any previously approved use of fields after 6:30 p.m. until it's determined that they are safe to use.
"We will make every effort to reschedule previously scheduled games and practices," the department posted to Facebook. "We realize that this will greatly affect many practices and games, but ask for your help in conveying the message that it is a wise decision to protect the health of our community."
Ledyard's athletic director, Jim Buonocore, said that Ledyard schools altered their athletic schedule following the EEE detection.
Outdoor practices will only be held between the hours of 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
