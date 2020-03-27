temp-upload-3bb701f748923cca5112490f2a80fa9c.png

(WFSB) -- Many of us are at home, in an effort to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look back at some science experiments featured on Science Sunday that you can try at home!

Craft a homemade bird feeder

Experimenting with bubbles (make a cube-shaped bubble)

Pranks using science

Earth's magnetic pull (make a compass)

The Science of Harry Potter

Homemade confetti launchers

Experimenting with heat and air pressure

Using eggs to discuss inertia

Experimenting with candy

Learning about pendulums

Meteorites (Go out meteorite hunting)

The science behind cracking eggs

How balls bounce

Building mosquito larva traps

Genetic testing

Making lava lamps

Turning liquid into plastic

Experimenting with soap

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.