HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to above 5 percent, according to state statistics released on Monday.

These countries have found cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant so far Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant they have, as fears over the new strain force g…

The number came as health experts across the globe continue to keep a close eye on the new omicron variant.

Japan and France confirmed their first cases of the variant overnight. That brought the number of countries reporting cases of it to 19, Canada among them.

Travel restrictions are being tightened in many countries.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said as of Tuesday morning, he did not plan on imposing any new mask mandates or travel restrictions because most residents are vaccinated.

Doctors said the COVID vaccine is the best line of defense against the new strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its recommendation on boosters and urged Americans to get the additional shot.

WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evid…

While there haven’t been any confirmed cases yet in the United States yet, health officials said the omicron variant likely already here.

The World Health Organization warned that the global risk from it is "very high."

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Monday.

The omicron variant was first discovered by researchers in South Africa.

Scientists have been racing to answer questions about whether the variant poses a greater threat to the world.

Local health experts, public remain cautious as global cases of Omicron variant rise (WFSB) - The Omicron variant is not in Connecticut right now, but state officials and doctors are on the lookout.

“We know so far this variant has many mutations, many more than other variants have had,” said Dr. David Banach, head of infection prevention, UConn Health infectious diseases. “But we’re still trying to learn the significance of those different mutations.”

There are several key questions that doctors are working to answer.

“[The first question is] does this variant seem to be more contagious, more transmissible between individuals?” Banach said. “Second question is does it cause more severe illness in people who do become infected?”

Scientists are also trying to get a better understanding of how effective vaccines are in protecting against this new strain.