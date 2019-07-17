HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many still view climate change as a problem for the future, but scientists are increasingly warning its impacts are closer than you think.
A new study predicts temperatures in Hartford could get hotter every year, by 2065, and experts say the warming trend is already having impacts across Connecticut.
According to the study conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, climate change policies need to be a priority.
They released a report this week, forecasting what could happen without eco-friendly policies to address the issue.
They said Hartford is a big concern, predicting temperatures will reach 99 or higher, 45 days annually by the year 2065.
That’s the equivalent of half the summer.
While that might seem like a long way off, Michael O’Neill, dean of UConn’s College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, says we’re already seeing the effects of this trend.
“It’s happening today, I mean we’re seeing changes in earth temperature and the way precipitation comes to the state,” O’Neill said.
The Union of Concerned Scientists is a group of scientists who advocate for policy changes around climate change.
Their report Tuesday looked at data from 18 models to try and predict how climate change could lead to more extreme heat.
Hartford County currently averages 17 days a year with temperatures over 90 degrees.
If no action is taken to address climate change, that number would grow to 44 days per year by 2065 and 75 days by 2099.
People who work outside, the elderly, and people with health issues face increased risk when the heat index, a measure that includes temperature, humidity, and other factors, reaches 90 degrees.
O’Neill says that means more demand for water and other natural resources.
Bonnie Burr, an assistant director with the college, says farmers are already preparing for the warmer trend.
“One of the things that we’re doing in agriculture is we’re seeing more and more farmers starting to look at the mid-Atlantic states, for instance, for how vegetables are growing down there,” Burr said.
UConn also uses fans and misters to create a cooling center for its dairy cows.
Off the farm, extended heat stresses forests and makes trees and plants more vulnerable to pests and disease.
It’s not just New England that faces more extreme heat, according to the report.
Manhattan will average 54 days with temperatures above 90 by 2065, Houston Texas, 158 days, and Miami Florida, 178 days, nearly half the year.
O’Neill says that’s problematic for Connecticut, which only produces about five percent of the food we consume.
“If that happens, how are we going to produce our own food, because we’re going to need to offset some of those losses,” O’Neill said.
The forecast assumes nothing happens. The report’s authors suggest meeting goals in the Paris accord. President Donald Trump pulled out of that agreement in 2017.
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.