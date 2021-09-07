NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are asking witnesses to a crash that happened Tuesday to come forward.
The collision, involving a pickup truck and a scooter, happened around 4 p.m. at the corner of Willard Avenue and Louis Street.
Investigators say the driver of the scooter suffered life threatening injuries.
Part of Willard Avenue was shut while police investigated, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Newington Police Officer Chapdelain at 860-666-8445.
